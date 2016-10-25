The decision marks a first in the 126-year history of the organisation

For the first time in its 126-year history, the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS), which played a key role in the freedom movement and State unification movement, has decided to provide reservation in the executive committee for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and women.

KVS General Secretary, Shankar Halagatti, announced the decision at the general body meeting held here on Sunday. Accordingly, two seats in the nine member executive committee — one each for SCs/STs and women — would be reserved, he said.

Previous demands

The KVS is a 15-member body including six office bearers with a three year tenure. The prestigious institution was set up on July 20, 1890, for the cause of Kannada language and culture. It had been the launching pad for not only freedom movement and State unification movement, but also several other agitations including the famous Gokak Movement that demanded primacy for Kannada in education and administration.

Dalit activists have been demanding that they be formally provided reservation in the executive committee, even as the SCs/STs and women members have been getting elected over the years. The previous general body meeting was disrupted by Dalit activists, vociferously pushing their demand. The demand was rejected. The general body meeting, chaired by KVS president Patil Puttappa, again witnessed heated arguments over the issue.

Mr. Halagatti told The Hindu that it was decided to formally provide reservations in the cause of social justice though the Sangha was “legally not bound” to do so. Even though there was no formal provision for reservation, there has been representation of SCs/STs and women in the governing council, he added.

Senior counsel and executive committee member Basavaprabhu Hoskeri said the Government’s roster system does not apply to the KVS as it was not a cooperative society. “This time provision for reservation is made not to adhere to the Government order but due to our commitment to social justice,” Mr. Hoskeri said.

