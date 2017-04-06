Uttaradi Mutt seer performsrituals at Nava Vrindavan

Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt performing rituals during the aradhana festivities of Sri Kavindra Tirtha Swamiji at Nava Vrindavan on Wednesday.

The second day rituals of the three-day aradhana festivities of Sri Kavindra Tirtha Swamiji were performed by Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji of Uttaradi Mutt at the Nava Vrindavan, an island on the Tungabhadra, on Wednesday.

As the swamiji had obtained a High Court of Karnataka direction saying that he could perform the rituals on the second and third day, all religious festivities were free from any hassles.

There is a running legal battle between the Uttaradi Mutt and the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt of Mantralayam over the rights to perform the aradhana festivities, especially of three yatis — Padmanabha Tirtha Swamiji, Kavindra Tirtha Swamiji and Vageesha Tirtha Swamiji — who were common to both the mutts before the bifurcation as Raghavendra Swamy Mutt and Uttaradi Mutt.

On Tuesday, Sri Subudendra Swamiji of Raghavendra Swamy Mutt performed the rituals (of the first day).

This had led to tension for sometime when devotees of both the mutts indulged in verbal clashes.

However, the timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from going out of control.

Meanwhile, Uttaradi Mutt approached the High Court seeking a direction that its swamiji should be allowed to perform the rituals of the second and third day.

The court not only agreed to its prayers but has also ordered that Uttaradi Mutt could perform the rituals on the first two of the three days of the aradhana of Sri Vageesha Tirtha Swamiji beginning on April 13. Sri Satyatma Tirtha Swamiji, accompanied by the followers of the mutt, performed the rituals at the vrindavan.