Rustom-2, the indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicle, was successfully flight tested on Wednesday morning.
For the past few months, the drone in the MALE ( medium altitude long endurance) category was undergoing tests at the DRDO’s new campus at Challakere in Chitradurga, about 200 km from here, a source said.
DRDO Chairman S. Christopher reviewed the flights at the site on Monday with other officials.
Rustom2 or R2 is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) here.
Keywords: UAV, tested, DRDO, ADE, Chitradurga