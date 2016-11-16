Rustom-2, the indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicle, was successfully flight tested on Wednesday morning.

For the past few months, the drone in the MALE ( medium altitude long endurance) category was undergoing tests at the DRDO’s new campus at Challakere in Chitradurga, about 200 km from here, a source said.

DRDO Chairman S. Christopher reviewed the flights at the site on Monday with other officials.

Rustom2 or R2 is being developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) here.