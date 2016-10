A debt ridden 54-year-old farmer ended his life by hanging in his house at Nelogi village in Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the farmer, identified as Mariappa Thimmanna Dore, who had suffered loss due to failure of crop due to insufficient rains followed by cross loss due to heavy rains, could not repay Rs. 3 lakh loan taken from cooperative society, banks and private money lenders.