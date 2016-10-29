Manipal University Press (MUP) will organise a two-day workshop on copyediting here on November 4 and 5.

A press release said the workshop will be held on the MUP premises behind the Manipal post office. Rukma Vasudev, assistant professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Jain University, Bengaluru, and Gracy Samjetsabam, editorial coordinator, Manipal University Press, Manipal, will be the resource persons.

The objective of the workshop is to enhance the copyediting skills of those interested in taking up assignments with MUP, including books, fictional works, journals and other genres. MUP has already trained a team of more than 50 copyeditors from Manipal and other cities, and it intends to develop a group of skilled freelance copyeditors.

Those interested may write to mup@manipal.edu or contact 0820-2323053 on or before Sunday. Candidates with experience in copyediting or those interested in copyediting with a good knowledge of English and fundamental knowledge of computer applications may participate.

For details, contact: Gracy Samjetsabam, editorial coordinator, Manipal University Press, Behind Post Office, Manipal – 576104.