more-in

Two persons died after the car they were travelling in overturned near Seegenahalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Sunday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Suresh (37) and Pradeep (38), both from Bagivalu in Arasikere taluk. They were on the way to Bagivalu from Bengaluru. Two others travelling with them suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital in Channarayapatna.

Channarayapatna Rural Police have registered the case.