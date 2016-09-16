The Hosapete (rural) police have arrested two people - Mallamma (22) and Shivappa (27) of Kinnal village of Koppal district - for allegedly trying to bury a newborn alive recently.

According to the police, Mallamma, who is unmarried, gave birth to the girl child at a private nursing home in Hosapete on September 8. She and Shivappa, her brother, had told the hospital that they were from Ginigera of Koppal district. The woman was discharged on September 11.

But the duo decided to bury the child and hailed an autorickshaw to the graveyard. However, the baby began crying midway through the ride and the driver immediately stoped the vehicle and questioned the duo before taking them back to the hospital. While he was informing the hospital staff, Mallamma and Shivappa managed to escape.

Based on a complaint from the District Child Protection Officer, the police registered a case. The duo are now in judicial custody.