Three persons, including a woman, were run over by a train 100 meters away from the Sedam Railway Station on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as Yenkamma alias Lakshmi (40), hailing from Kurkunta village in Sedam taluk, Bhimsha (45), from Kadlewad in Sindagi taluk in Vijayapura and Haji, hailing from Bihar.

According to reports, the mutilated bodies of the victims were found by the maintenance and line checking staff attached to the Sedam Railway Station on Wednesday morning, who alerted the police. Police say the victims may have been hit by a speeding train while crossing the track or walking on the side of the track some time after 10 p.m..

The train which was involved in the incident is yet to be identified. Senior police officials have visited the spot.

Yenkamma and Haji were working as construction labourers and were returning from a hamlet called Choti Girani, which is notorious for selling banned toddy and homemade arrack. Bhimsha was working as a peon in the Minor Irrigation Department.