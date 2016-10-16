Three persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in met with an accident near Basavanahalli in Kodagu district's Somwarpet taluk in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said the mishap took place when a group of youths from Mysuru were returning after a visit to Madikeri. The driver of the car is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle and hit a retaining wall on National Highway 275 at 1 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Nandish, 19, Chethan, 18, and Chandru, 19. The injured - Suhas, Pratap and Shivakumar - have been admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

The Kushalnagar rural police have booked a case.