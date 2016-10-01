Good turnout at Sangolli Rayanna Brigade convention; we will show our strength at Koodalasangama, says BJP leader

Overwhelmed by the good gathering at Haveri for the first convention of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade on Saturday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa said “It is just a beginning, we will show our real strength of all the oppressed and exploited people during the convention at Koodalasangama on January 26”.

Addressing a large gathering (although much below the claims of the organisers) at Municipal High School Ground, he clarified once again that the convention was meant for strengthening the BJP and expressed confidence that it would help the party get at least 30 to 40 seats with the support of backward classes and dalits.

Elaborating on the objective of the brigade, Mr. Eshwarappa said it was meant to give justice to the oppressed people who were treated as a “vote bank” by the Congress. “Congress leaders were under the impression that with former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa opposing the convention, BJP would be another divided house and the convention would not attract many. However the huge participation has disappointed the Congress”, he said.

‘CM should apologise’

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of “failing to initiate” various works of the Social Welfare Department, he said the Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the State. “Even after six months of the budget, no action plan has been prepared. The Chief Minister still has time to rectify his mistakes”