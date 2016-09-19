one of the eight:The ‘Royal Route’ itinerary also includes the less famous palaces of Mysuru such as Aloka Palace on the outskirts of the city.— PHOTO:M.A. SRIRAM

Tourists and locals can explore eight palaces in Mysuru in one day during the forthcoming Dasara.

The concept, titled Royal Routes and a part of the larger ‘Palace on Wheels’ initiative, is being unveiled for the first time this year and entails going around the city and exploring the major palaces. Though all tour members will visit Amba Vilas Palace, the aim of the tour is to popularise the other, less famous palaces of Mysuru.

The tour, to be conducted by the Tourism Department, will cost Rs.999 per person (lunch included). It will commence from Mysuru palace at 10 a.m., with the tourists spending two hours there. The other palaces included in the itinerary are Jaganmohan Palace (12 noon to 12.45 p.m); Lalitha Mahal (1 p.m. to 2.20 p.m., with lunch there); Vasanth Mahal (2.30 p.m. to 2.40 p.m); Karanji Mahal (2.45 p.m. to 3.15 p.m), Cheluvamba Mansion (3.25 p.m. to 3.35 p.m); Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion (3.45 p.m. to 4.40 p.m); Aloka Palace (5 p.m. to 6 p.m); and finally, Mysuru palace again at 6.30 p.m.

All tourists will receive mementoes. Bookings can be done online at www.ksrtc.in. The tours will be open from September 27 to October 9. For details, contact H.P. Janardhan, deputy director, Tourism Department, at 0821 2422096/ send an email to ddtourismmysore@gmail

.com

Besides, the Tourism Department has also roped in Mysore Royal Walks, which will conduct the ‘Heritage Walk’ with expert curators. The tariff for the entire day is Rs. 4,999 per head. Bookings can be done online through the KSTDC website (www.karnatakaholidays.net) or bookmyshow.com. They can also be done at the local office at hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road.