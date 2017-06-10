Thimmappayya well quenches NMPT’s thirst

more-in

While solar energy lights up MMPT, the entire water requirement — about 1.6 lakh to 1.8 lakh litres a day — is met by the huge Thimmappayya well on the port premises.

The name

The well must have got the name from an erstwhile resident of Panambur village, whose lands were acquired for the port, NMPT chairman P.C. Parida said. Only during two months of summer, the yield reduces to about 1.2 lakh litres, during which time NMPT draws water from the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), about 40,000 litres once in two days, he said.

During this time, water supply is restricted to half-an-hour thrice a day from the normal one hour thrice a day, he said.

The well is fed by a four-acre tank next to it, which gets filled up with rainwater during the monsoon, said NMPT Superintending Engineer (Electrical), Haleshappa. Rainwater from the entire residential colony is diverted to the tank for the purpose, he added.

Saplings planted

Mr. Parida said the port has been planting at least 5,000 tree saplings every year, with a survival rate of about 2,500. The green initiative was launched in 2011 by the then Deputy Chairman T.S.N. Murthy.