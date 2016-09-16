Yadgir MLA A.B. Maalakaraddi has said that students should get involved in cultural and physical activities to help develop their career and reach their goals.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a taluk-level Pratibha Kaaranji programme jointly organised by Education Department and Chiranjivi Methodist School here on Thursday.

He said that students should not waste time and work hard as there are no short-cuts to success.

Dr. Maalakaraddi also advised teachers to ensure that students were extended the available benefits and helped to become good citizens.

Prabhu Kannan, Block Education Officer, appealed to students to participate in cultural activities, including rangoli competitions, singing contests, dance competitions, folk dances and physical exercises and sports such as Kabbaddi, Kho Kho to shape their career.

Students from various schools in the taluk performed dances during the event.

Shashidhar Reddy Hosalli, Samson Malikeri, president and vice-president, respectively, of the Yadgir City Municipal Council, and Ravindragouda Malipatil, Chairman of Yadgir Urban Development Authority, were present.