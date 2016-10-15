Two teenage boys, who were on a pilgrimage to the famous Tuljapur Temple in Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, reportedly drowned in a tank where they were taking bath at Kurdawadi in Solapur district on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Rajendra and Vishwanath (both aged 19 years), who were from Sunder Nagar in Kalaburagi city, had left for the Tuljapur temple by foot on Friday. According to reports reaching here, both the victims were drawn into the swirling waters and all attempts made by their friends to rescue them failed. Their bodies were later recovered by local swimmers. A case has been registered at Kuradwadi police station.

Thousands of pilgrims from Kalaburagi district and surrounding regions visit the Tuljapur temple to obeisance to the presiding deity when the temple door, which is kept closed for five days after the Dasara celebrations, is opened on full moon day. Most of the pilgrims visit the temple by foot from their respective cities and villages.