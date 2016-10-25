The team from S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology won the first prize at the ‘Science Hack Day’ held in the city on Sunday and Monday.

The international event enables people to explore scientific and technological concepts and is a forum, where anyone excited about making weird, silly or serious things can come together to see what they can prototype within 30 consecutive hours. The event was jointly organised by Fossasia, Mhadei Research Center and Sankalp Bhumi Farm Resort.

A “Sun Tracking Solar Cells” model by the three-member team consisting Kavya M.P., Asst. professor, Sriaksha, 5th semester student from the Computer Science & Technology department, and Sagar Waghmare, a faculty from the Civil Engineering department at SGBIT, secured first prize. Eleven teams participated from different parts of the country.

According to a release issued by the SGBIT here on Tuesday, Sun Tracking Solar Cell is a model which is analogous to the Sun flower which always faces in the direction of the Sun light. The prototype has three LDRs (Light Dependent Resistors) as sensors to sense the light intensity, two Servo motors to have the movement in top, bottom, right and left direction and an Arduino development Kit to assist the model in logic. The LDR arm senses the light intensity and takes the deviation in the direction where intensity of the light is high. This model increases the efficiency of the solar cell by 30 per cent per day compared to the fixed solar cell, Ms. Kavya said.