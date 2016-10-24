Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who inaugurated the three-day “Kittur Utsav-2016” late on Sunday evening, promised to take measures to ensure that the taluk status for Kittur took a concrete shape in one month.

Paying tributes to Rani Channamma of Kittur, he said all the offices, including that of Tahsildar, would be facilitated soon. Kittur should have assumed the status of taluk much earlier, as it was already listed among the new taluks proposed by the previous government. But, the district administration “appears to be lethargic and sleeping over people’s issues.”

Mr. Thimmappa directed the officials to issue ownership titles to all the villagers who constructed houses on government lands. Also, irrespective of the size of the site encroached upon for construction of the house, every family should be allotted 50×80 ft land considering the fact that farmers also need space for their cattle.

He also urged MPs from the State to prevail upon the Centre to ensure weekly payment to the workers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as against monthly payment. The workers face difficulties to meet expenses during emergency situations and for their urgent needs. Weekly payment of wages would ensure that some money was left with them.

Kittur MLA D.B. Inamdar presided over the event. Madiwal Rajayogindra Swami of Rajguru Samsthan Kalmutt, Kittur, was present. Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram welcomed the gathering. Vishwanath Patil, MLA, Vivek Patil, MLC, Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, ZP CEO Bagadi Gautam, and Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department Vidyavati Bhajantri were also present.