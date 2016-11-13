Jagadish Shettar, BJP leader, took the tahsildar of Hagari Bommanahalli to task for giving false information that a survey of the loss of crop had been carried out.

“If you tell lies then action will have to be taken against you,” he said during his visit to a field where maize crop had completely dried owing to failure of rain, here on Saturday.

When the tahsildar informed that a survey had already been completed, farmers who had gathered there informed that so far a survey was not undertaken and no official had visited.

“Among the drought-hit places I have visited it is worst here. But officials here are giving false information without visiting the affected areas. I urge the government to shun negligence in the interest of protecting farmers and get a proper survey conducted and pay adequate compensation,” he said.