Swachh Survekshan: MCC officials fear low Swachhata app downloads might prove costly

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is bracing up for the Swachh Survekshan-2018, has hit a new stumbling block in its bid to reclaim the cleanest city tag.

It is falling short of the number of Swachhata app downloads following a revised regulation issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The MCC was banking on securing 150 marks (out of a total of 4,000) based on the nearly 20,000 downloads of the app to be considered for evaluation between January 1, 2017, to December 31, 2017. But the revised regulation tweaked the time frame and only the downloads between April 1 to December 31 will be taken into account.

“The downloads of the app in the new timeline stand at around 7,000 only,” said Jagadeesha, Commissioner, MCC.

The nearly 13,000 downloads made between January and April will count for nothing, he added. Mr. Jagadeesha told The Hindu that they have to ensure 15,000 downloads in the next 15 days.

Hence the MCC held a review meeting with officials and staff besides conducting extensive interactions with NGOs. “We have taken up the issue on a mission mode to ensure that there are at least 15,000 downloads in the next 15 days. Each of the nine divisions of the MCC have been given a target of 1,500 downloads in the next 15 days,” said the commissioner. In addition, the MCC is working with NGOs, including Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), which has about 300 staff each of whom has been given a target of ensuring five downloads.

In addition, there are 700 Sthree Shakti Sanghas who are being tapped by the MCC to ensure that the city reaches the 20,000 figure.

But the MCC has improved its grievance resolution rate of the complaints, and from 88.8% it is now vying for the 90% which would stand it in good stead.

“What it means is that the complaints are being resolved within the stipulated 12 hours after registration,” said the commissioner.

The survey will begin from January 4, 2018, and the MCC has deployed 2,400 pourakarmikas to keep the city clean while 25 new vehicles for garbage clearance and transportation have also been procured.

In addition, footpath cleaning machines will be deployed in the city market areas from this weekend.