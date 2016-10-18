Sugarcane growers and shareholders of the Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK), a cooperative sector mill in Pandavapura near here, have demanded that the mill immediately clear the sugarcane dues to farmers who supplied cane during the previous crushing seasons. They staged a protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Monday and raised slogans against the management of the mill.

They also demanded an inquiry into various alleged irregularities pertaining to recruitment and procurement of material in PSSK during the previous crushing seasons. Honnagirigowda, former president, PSSK, who led the protest, said that the mill has to pay Rs. 27 crore to the cane suppliers.

“The farmers were put to hardship due to the non-clearance of dues. The previous management of the mill had misused funds meant for the development of PSSK,” Mr. Honnagirigowda, who is also the former president of the Pandavapura Town Municipal Council, said. The agitators demanded action against those who are reportedly involved in the alleged irregularities at the mill. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through Deputy Commissioner S. Ziyaullah demanding suitable measures against the management of the mill.