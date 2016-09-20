The Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants’ Association (KPHRA) will hold its 17th three-day State-level conference in Hubballi from November 18.

The 16th conference was organised successfully in Mysuru six years ago.

The conference will discuss problems faced by hotels and restaurants and the expectations of the association from the State government for the development of the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The hospitality and tourism sectors are mutually dependent and efforts to promote tourism industry will largely benefit the hospitality sector, the organisers said.

KPHRA president M. Rajendra and office-bearers of KPHRA and Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association gave details of the event at a press conference here on Monday.

Mr. Rajendra said there are over 50,000 hotels and restaurants across the State employing over six lakh people. He urged the government to establish a Tourism Forum for two to three districts in the State, introduce uniform tax policy for the sector, accord priority to tourism sector, and bring hotel industry in essential services and under ESMA Act.

KPHRA working president Sudhakara K. Shetty, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association president Narayana Gowda C. and others were present.