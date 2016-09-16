‘Install welcome arches at key locations before September 20’

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who is also Dasara Special Officer, on Thursday asked the Dasara sub-committees to install welcome arches at key locations before September 20.

The mood of Dasara festivities should reflect in the city from Friday, he said. Mr. Randeep also asked the sub-committees to ensure that posters of the programmes were put up in public places by Friday evening. He also them to finalise the guests’ list for the programmes scheduled.

He was speaking at a meeting to review preparations for the festivities to be held from October 1 to 11. Change in schedule should be brought to the notice of the district administration and the committee, he said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department is closely monitoring the rehearsals of the Dasara elephants.

The mahout of Dasara elephant Harsha is indisposed and undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital. The kavadi is handling the jumbo. But, sources in the department told The Hindu that an alternative to Harsha’s full-time mahout is being considered since it has to obey the commands of the mahout during the Jamboo Savari. “It’s not easy to find an alternative at this stage since the mahout has to get used to the elephant. In all probability, the kavadi may be elevated as its mahout,” sources said.