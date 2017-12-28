Special pujas to markVaikunta Ekadasi

Laddus ready to be distributed as prasad to devotees coming to the Sri Venkateshwara Temple at Rameshwari Nagar in Ballari on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Special pujas, chanting of slokas and rendering of bhajans and dasa keertans are among the other things that have been planned as part of the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi at the Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Rameshwari Nagar here on Friday.

Giving details, Mahesh Ajiwal of Rameshwari Trust, which manages the affairs of the temple, told presspersons here on Wednesday that the fully decorated Sri Venkateshwara idol would be thrown open for darshan from 4.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There would be continuous rendering of bhajans by various troupes, and rendering of dasa keertans by Padmavati, Bramaramba Duggi, Dodda Basava Gawai, Bharatanatyam by Aditi and Kolaata by a troupe from Sindhanur.

Preparation of laddus, that would be distributed to all devotees free, was under way. Additional city bus services would be introduced for the benefit of devotees, he said.