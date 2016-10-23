K. Sankaran, director, Justice K.S. Hegde Institute of Management, said on Saturday that small and medium enterprises should do proper market study and identify opportunities for selling their goods and services.

He was presiding over a three-day management development programme for owners of small and medium enterprises organised by the institute and sponsored by the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Small Industries Development Bank of India, here. Dr. Sankaran said that small and medium enterprises could achieve a lot if they had proper statistical data and promoted systematic analysis. If a product was good, people would buy it even it was priced higher. But it was essential that the salient features of the product were properly communicated to the customers. “A lot of things depend on how we pre-wire the stakeholders,” he said.

Srikrishna Rao Kodancha, president of the Udupi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the purpose of any development programme was to provide knowledge.