‘Sitasuta’ award presented in Mandya

Bagalkote writer Rekha Khandaki, gynaecologist Leelavathi Devadas and martyred soldier Akshay’s wife Girish receiving Sitasuta Memorial Awards at Gandhi Bhavan in Mandya on Sunday.

Sabiha Bhoomi Gowda, Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University, has stressed upon the need for introducing literary works of Devamma Puttachi Siddegowda, popularly known as ‘Sitasuta’, to the younger generation.

She was speaking after presenting the Sitasuta Memorial Awards at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday.

The late writer had penned 54 books on rare and important topics. They should be available for sale or exhibition, the V-C opined.

Later, soldier Akshay’s wife Sangeetha received the ‘Desha Seva’ award, while writer from Bagalkot Rekha Khandaki received a ‘Sahithya Seva’ award. Dr. V.T. Susheela Jayaram Medical Service Award was conferred to gynaecologist Dr. Leelavathi Devadas.

Meritorious student M.S. Bhavya of Mallanayakanahalli of Maddur was also honoured on the occasion.

Trust president K.S. Doreswamy, K.S. Jayaram, K.S. Srikantaswamy and others were present.