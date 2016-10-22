Siddaramaiah govt. has not lived up to people’s expectations: Ibrahim

Deputy Chairman of Karnataka State Planning Board C.M. Ibrahim, who was with the Janata Dal (Secular) before joining the Congress, has said he is disillusioned with the performance of the Siddaramaiah government in the State.

Praises Deve Gowda

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Ibrahim praised JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda as a “good administrator” and claimed that he had advised Mr. Siddaramaiah to maintain a rapport with the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Ibrahim, who was a confidant of Mr. Gowda before following Mr. Siddaramaiah to join the Congress, said he was among the people who had favoured Mr. Siddaramaiah to become the Chief Minister. Unfortunately, expectations of the people had been dashed, with more than 60 per cent of the bureaucrats having no commitment to their duties. “Mr. Siddaramaiah has also changed along with the system,” Mr. Ibrahim alleged.

Report sought

Though he claimed he was still on good terms with the Chief Minister, Mr. Ibrahim said he had sought a report on the three-year rule of the Siddaramaiah government.

Mr. Ibrahim claimed that Mr. Siddaramaiah was himself aware of the inability of his government to live up to the expectations of the people.

“I have told him several times ... But, he said one will understand the situation only when he/she takes up the responsibilities,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim said there was a possibility of like-minded people in different political parties coming together. He said the Congress as well as the BJP had failed the people while handling the Mahadayi and Cauvery issues.