Condemning the confinement and gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Shivamogga and seeking severe punishment for the accused, scores of students, mostly girls, took out a protest march in Hubballi on Tuesday.

The students from different colleges in Vidyanagar marched to the Mini Vidhanasoudha via Basava Vana and Kittur Chennamma Circle and staged a demonstration. The protest was held under the aegis of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP).

Raising slogans against what they termed as the failure of the State Government in checking sexual crimes, sexual assaults and abuse in the State, they demanded immediate steps to ensure the accused were severely punished.

The students said in similar cases reported in the State previously, the guilty had not been arrested including the cases pertaining to Ms. Soujanya, Ms. Nandita, Ms. Ratna Kothari and others. They said that it was sad that the perpetrators of these sex crimes were still at large and measures to nab them and send strong message to the society was not being taken.

ABVP office bearers Prasad Karanandi, Kishore, Umesh Raddi, Kiran Kalal, Shravan Hunasagi, Chetan, Alok, Siddu Salimath, Tejas Gokak, Manjunath Hatti, Leela, Kaavya, Sangeeta and others led the protest march.

The students submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister seeking immediate action to nab all the accused and hand out severe punishment to the perpetrators.