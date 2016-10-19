The First Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced Gangaraju (23) to seven years’ imprisonment and Rs. 5,000 fine for raping a minor.

Gangaraju, a resident of Rascheravu in Bagepalli in Chickballapur district, was accused of raping a minor girl. He allegedly met the 16-year-old girl when she was alone at home and promised to marry her in Kadiri, Andhra Pradesh, on October 7, 2014.

The parents filed a missing complaint the next day. The police traced Gangaraju and the girl on October 20 the same year. They handed over the girl to the parents and arrested Gangaraju.