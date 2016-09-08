With six unexpected holidays being declared for students owing to bandh and transport strike so far this year, many private school and college managements have planned online classes on Friday to make up for lost time.

Dakshayini Kanna, director and principal at Harvest International School, said high school students will have to login for around three hours on Google Hangouts and attend classes. “We will be conducting classes for biology and chemistry. This helps complete portions,” she said. Most other schools have decided to work full day on Saturdays for two months.

D. Shashikumar, general secretary, Associated Managements’ of Primary and Secondary Schools, said all State board schools have been directed to compensate for the days missed by working on Saturdays, which is normally a half day.

Meanwhile, the association has also asked school managements to conduct a symbolic protest about the Cauvery verdict in their schools.