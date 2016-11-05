In a new twist to the murder of RSS activist Rudresh in Bengaluru, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP State general secretary and MP, on Friday claimed that the party “suspected the role” of Minister for Urban Development, Haj and Wakf, R. Roshan Baig, in the murder.

Speaking to reporters here, Ms. Karandlaje claimed that some officials and local residents had told her that they suspected Mr. Baig’s involvement.

Even “supari killers” might have been used to eliminate Rudresh, who was in the forefront of organising the party in the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, represented by Mr. Baig, she alleged. Ms. Karandlaje demanded an inquiry by the CBI or any national agency.

Mr. Baig hit back at the BJP terming the allegations “baseless” and a “political conspiracy.” Stating that he was open to investigation, the Minister said he was considering filing a defamation suit against Ms. Karandlaje.