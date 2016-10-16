Agriculture crops on 89,616 hectares lost in last month’s floods

The Kalaburagi district administration has sought an assistance of Rs. 61.76 crore for providing compensation to the farmers who had lost their agriculture and horticulture crop in the recent rains and floods according to the revised National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) norms fixed by the Union government.

In a comprehensive report, Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh has said that according to the joint survey conducted to assess the loss incurred by farmers, the district administration would require Rs. 60.90 crore for providing compensation to the farmers who lost their agriculture crops and Rs. 82.42 lakh to those who lost their horticulture crops.

The loss computed by the district administration is limited to the payment of compensation according to the NDRF norms, the report stated, adding that the actual loss suffered by the farmers was more than Rs. 600 crore.

According to the joint survey to assess the crop damage on more than 90,248 hectares of land, the loss to the standing crops was more than 30 per cent and owners of these lands were eligible to get the compensation according to the NDRF norms. While the agriculture crops was lost on 89,616 hectares, the horticulture crops was damaged on 632.80 hectares.

Mr. Ghosh, in his letter to Chief Secretary Subashchandra Kuntia, has clarified that the Rs. 25 crore released by the State government as interim relief to the district was used to provide immediate relief, take up emergency repair works and provide compensation to the families of the two persons who were washed away in the floods and the farmers who lost 14 heads of cattle in the rains and floods.

The district administration also paid compensation to the families who lost their houses either fully or partially, Mr. Ghosh has stated in the letter.

He said that the total damage to public property in the rains and floods was more than Rs. 121.22 crore, which included damages to the roads maintained by PWD and the zilla panchayat. The damage to houses is estimated to be Rs 1.66 crore. The roads maintained by the Panchayat Raj Engineering Division bore the brunt of the floods and rains and the estimated loss to the roads maintained by it is Rs. 28.72 crore, followed by roads maintained by PWD (Rs. 19.32 crore).

He further said that an amount of Rs. 12.98 crore was required to carry out repair works of the tanks maintained by the Minor Irrigation Department in the district.

