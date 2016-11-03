Thieves ran away with Rs. 12 lakh in cash by diverting the attention of Pandurang Vajre, a retired KSRTC employee in Bidar on Thursday.

Two youth on a bike followed the victim when he came out of a bank near Ambedkar circle carrying a bag full of money. They told him some notes had fallen out of his bag. When he bent down to pick them up, they grabbed his bag and sped away.

The offenders must have thrown the notes to distract the victim, Prakash Nikam, SP, said.

Mr. Vajre was planning to buy a site with that money.

Santosh L.T., sub-inspector, has registered a case in the New town police station.