A protest being held by farmers and villagers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Mandya on Wednesday.

Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti splits into two groups

With the ongoing ‘continuous protest’ for Cauvery waters, led by the Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti (MZRHS) president G. Made Gowda, restricting itself to holding agitations near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue, rationalists and leaders of various organisations have formed a new group for collective and constructive protests.

The MZRHS has been spearheading the Cauvery agitations for several years. However, since 2012, the samiti has restricted its activities to sit-in protests near the statue. The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and various Kannada organisations are the strength of the samiti.

However, it has been widely criticised by activists for its “soft corner” for elected representatives and for its failure in organising constructive protests.

“We have formed ‘Cauvery Kanive Raitha Okkoota’ (CKRO) to find a solution for the decade-old water-sharing crisis,” okkoota leader M.B. Naganna told The Hindu . He expressed displeasure over the ongoing protests, limited to demonstrations and rallies.

The CKRO comprises farmers’ leaders, agriculture experts, Kananda activists, rationalists and members of various organisations from eight districts in the State.

Meanwhile, roadblocks by farmers and villagers continued on the national highway at different parts of the district on Wednesday causing gridlocks.

Four rebel Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs — N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Zameer Ahmed, Balakrishne Gowda, and A.B. Rameshbabu Bandi Siddegowda — and others participated in the ‘continuous protest’.