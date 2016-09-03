The city is all set to witness Ranji Trophy cricket matches at the newly constructed stadium of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in the city during November and December this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the fixtures for the domestic tournaments to be played in 2016-17 at Mumbai on Friday.

It will be for the first time that Ranji Trophy matches will be played at the KSCA stadium at Auto Nagar and for the third time in Belagavi city. The match UPCA versus Mumbai will be played from November 13 to 16 and Tamil Nadu versus Gujarat from December 7 to 10.