Procession being taken out as part of Rajyotsava celebrations in Kolar on Tuesday. PHOTO: VISHWA KUNDAPURA

Rajyotsava was celebrated with traditional fervour in Kolar and different parts of the district on Tuesday. A number of tableaus participated in the procession which passed through main thoroughfares at the district headquarters. Dollu kunitha and yakshagana artistes were the special attraction.

Hundreds of people lined up to watch the attractive procession held organised under the joint auspices of the district administration and Sri Bhuvaneshwari Kannada Sangha.

Awards for 15 achievers

Fifteen persons from various fields were chosen for the district-level Rajyotsava awards which will be presented at a function to be held on November 14, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Sidrama Sindhe said.