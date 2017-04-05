Protests held against Hassan DC

more-in

A series of protests against V. Chaitra, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Hassan, were held in the city on Wednesday.

The Hassan District Working Journalists’ Association, leaders of Dalit organisations, members of Bharatiya Janata Party and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged the protests.

Journalists’ protest

The journalists took out a march opposing the DC’s recent notices to newspapers on the reportage of a press meet, where a Congress leader had made allegations against her. The DC, in her notice to the newspapers, had taken exception to reports of the press meet and also warned of action as head of the District Media Committee.

Office-bearers of the association submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, who was in the city to hold a meeting, and demanded action against her.

Dalit organisations

Leaders of Dalit organisations, participating in Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary programme at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, raised slogans against the DC objecting to her absence when the programme began.

The DC entered the hall along with Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa almost an hour later. The audience raised slogans against her and labelled her anti-Dalit.

BJP members

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hassan city unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protests alleging that the DC hardly responded to people’s problems in the district.