Desperate times: Farmers staging a protest along with their cattle in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Devagiri, near Haveri, on Wednesday.

They submit memorandum demanding proper disbursal of compensation

Seeking fulfilment of their demands, scores of farmers drove their cattle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises at Devagiri near Haveri on Wednesday.

Led by Haveri district BJP president Shivaraj S. Sajjanar and former Minister C.M. Udasi, the protesters drove the cattle to the Zilladalita Bhavan to highlight their demands. They said although they had staged a protest last month and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, nothing had been done to address their issues.

They said that despite the crop insurance compensation being released, 82,702 farmers in Haveri district had not received it. Compensation has not been paid to farmers for crop damage caused by wild animals either, they alleged.

The protesters demanded immediate steps to fill up tanks and lakes in the district by drawing water from other water sources. They also sought the setting up of goshalas and fodder banks and urged the State government to declared Haveri a drought-hit district. A memorandum addressed to the Governor was submitted to the district administration officials.