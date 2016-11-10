The Kodagu district administration has tightened security around the old Assembly Hall in Madikeri Fort and all other venues of the Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

More than 300 personnel have been deployed in the district. Entry into the old Assembly Hall will be allowed only from the main entrance. Not only have the other entrances been closed, the authorities have also sealed the windows to prevent unauthorised entry. Similarly, security has been tightened around Channabasappa auditorium in Somwarpet and Town Hall in Virajpet, where Tipu Jayanti is scheduled to be observed. Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts till Friday morning. While Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner declared prohibitory orders with effect from Monday midnight, Hassan Deputy Commissioner imposed orders from Tuesday morning.