Prohibitory order along TLBC

more-in

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Goutam has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code preventing farmers from drawing water in Tungabhadra Left Branch Canal (TLBC) even as the authorities released water from Tungabhadra Dam on Monday to meet the drinking water needs in the district.

In a release on Monday, Mr. Bagadi Goutam said that water was being released to meet drinking water needs in the dependant areas. Therefore, farmers and others have been prevented from drawing water from the canal through the prohibitory order. Strict action will be taken against violators, he warned.

Water will be filled in 267 tanks in the district to meet the demands of the people who are facing acute shortage.

Therefore, the authorities have been directed to release water till April 20, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The police have taken all precautions and deployed adequate personnel en route the canal.

One Circle Inspector, seven Sub-Inspectors, 100 civil policemen and home guards have been deployed and these personnel will guard the canal for the next 10 days.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the tahsildars to ensure that water released was used to fill tanks properly without any wastage and directed them to take immediate action if any wastage and misuse were found.