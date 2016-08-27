Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Rajasthani Yuva Mandal Kalaburagi will conduct a two-day workshop on making Ganesh idols with eco-friendly clay here from Saturday.

Secretary of the mandal, Pankaj Sharma, said here recently, that sculptors would teach participants how to make the idols by simple sculpting methods with the help of natural terracotta clay and natural colours during the session. The workshop would be held in three sessions of four hours each for two days.

The eco-friendly clay idols can be immersed in a bucket of water at home and the dissolved clay can be used to water plants, Mr. Sharma said. Participants would be charged Rs. 500 towards clay, colours and sculpture tools and they can take home the Ganesh idol which they make in the workshop. Those interested can register their names at Balaji Garden, behind Maya Mandir, Fort Road, Kalaburagi.