Belagavi, Aug.26: Belagavi Bar Association President along with other office bearers demanding the Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram action against Sub-Registrar on Friday.

Advocates are up in arms against the Sub-Registrar of Belagavi for his alleged harassment with an ulterior motive and unreasonable demands. They met Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram on Friday and demanded a through inquiry into the functioning of the Sub-Registrar and appropriate action.

Belagavi Bar Association president Vinay B. Manglekar, who led a delegation to the Deputy Commissioner, accused the Sub-Registrar of highhanded behaviour and committing irregularities.

The officer was also ill-treating advocates accompanying their clients and creating hurdles for registration of property and other documents, he alleged.

The Sub-Registrar was demanding unrelated documents for registration of documents, which the advocates inferred as the officer’s intention to harass the advocates and pressure them to meet his unreasonable demands.

Some of the advocates said that the Sub-Registrar was also abusing property buyers and sellers for appearing before him, along with their advocates.

This was only to discourage advocates who protect their clients from being exploited by agents and brokers who enjoy better access to the Sub-Registrar’s office, they added.