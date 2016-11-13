For the album:A woman displays the new Rs. 2,000 note in Mysuru on Saturday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Even as the new Rs. 2,000 note made its debut across all bank branches of Mysuru city, the wait for the new Rs. 500 continued.

Those who managed to lay their hands on the new note were ecstatic and were seen proudly showing it to friends and curious onlookers.

Proud owners

Many took selfies to post on social networking sites.

A few, who avoided the banks owing to the rush, offered to ‘buy’ the note at a ‘premium’, but the offer was turned down by ‘proud owners’.

However, the colour and design of the new note attracted mixed opinion with some liking the new currency while for others the Rs. 1,000 currency had better design and quality.