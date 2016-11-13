Lit up:People participating in the ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ festival on Car Street in Udupi on Saturday.

The ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ festival was celebrated with traditional pomp and gaiety here on Saturday.

Devotees thronged the Car Street to participate in the festivities. After offering prayers at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, the idols (’utsava murthis’) of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana (Hanuman) were brought in a palanquin and placed in a decorated boat at around 7.30 p.m. The boat was decorated in the form of a ‘mantapa’.

The decorated boat went around the ‘mantapa’ at the ‘Madhwa Sarovar’ pond. This is known as the ‘Teppotsava’. The pond looked beautiful with earthen lamps lit around it.

Then, the ‘utsava murtis’ of Lord Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana were kept in the ‘Garuda Ratha’, while the ‘utsava murtis’ of Lord Ananteshwara and Lord Chandramouleshwara were placed in the ‘Mahapooja Ratha’ and taken around the Car Street.

Thousands of oil lamps were lit in specially constructed wooden rows around the Car Street. Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Tirtha Swami of Kaniyur Mutt, Vidyasagara Tirtha Swami of Krishnapur Mutt, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt and Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, participated in the festival.