G. Devaraje Gowda, nominated member of the Hassan zilla panchayat KDP, and Congress leader, has appealed to the State government not to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu and face the consequences.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda said, “People of the State will stand by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if he decides not to release water to Tamil Nadu. We shall face the consequences. If required, lakhs of people will go to jail along with the Chief Minister,” he said. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene and resolve the Cauvery issue. “The Union government can promulgate an ordinance to dilute the court’s order,” he added. Mr. Gowda also appealed to the protesters to show restraint.