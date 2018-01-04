People should follow the spiritual path, says Vidyadheesha Tirtha

more-in

Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Palimar Mutt said on Wednesday that people should take to the spiritual path and have true faith and devotion to Lord Krishna.

The Palimar seer, who will be ascending the Paryaya Peetha at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple for the second time on January 18, was replying to the civic felicitation accorded to him by the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) after his Pura Pravesha, here.

A special cancellation cover, brought out by the Department of Posts, was released on the occasion.

The Palimar seer said that it was his good fortune to take charge as Paryaya seer from the hands of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt, who will be completing his historic fifth Paryaya.

“I want the guidance of the Pejawar seer for my two-year Paryaya period. The Pejawar seer should consider Paryaya as his sixth Paryaya and guide me,” he said.

The Palimar seer lauded the achievements of both Vishwesha Tirtha and Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt.

He also said that a circle in Udupi should be named after the exponent of Dwaita philosophy, Sri Madhwacharya. Pramod Madhwaraj, Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment and Sports, who was present, immediately said that the circle at Kalsank on way to the Rajangana parking lot of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, would be named after Sri Madhwacharya.

Presiding over the function, Vishwesha Tirtha recalled that he knew the ever-smiling and soft-spoken Palimar seer as a young boy from his purvasharama days (before initiation to monkhood) and he was always enthusiastic. The Palimar seer had a lot of achievements in social and religious spheres. “My achievements with development of Krishna Mutt/Temple have always had to do with brick, mortars and stones, but the Palimar seer’s have always have been with regard to gold and diamonds,” he said.

“The Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple is like a lighthouse. It guides us, the seers, and the people, on the right spiritual path,” the Pejawaer seer said.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, lauded the new Rajangana and Madhwangana Halls, which he said, were built with modern architectural methods by the Pejawar seer. “When an engineer sought my views about these halls, I said, ‘In the oldest and the latest, he (Pejawar seer) is the greatest,” he said. Meenakshi Bannanje, president of Udupi City Municipal Council, was among those present on the occasion.