The zilla panchayat (ZP) has formed a panel, headed by its Chief Account Officer, to probe into the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 60 lakh in the Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation.

On September 3, the police arrested Ullas K.M., second division assistant with the department, and his accomplice P.B. Sridharamurthy, a resident of Tarikere town, on the charge of fund misappropriation. The police said Ullas had created fake documents stating that Sridharamurthy was a contractor, who had executed works for the department.

The duo had even forged signatures of top officers recommending sanctioning of Rs. 60 lakh. By furnishing these documents and fake bills, Ullas got the money sanctioned in the name of Sridharamurthy, the police said.

Rakesh Kumar, ZP CEO, told The Hindu that apart from the ongoing police investigation, a panel comprising senior officials from the ZP’s accounts section and Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation has been formed.

As part of the investigation, bills related to drinking water works executed in the district in past two years that were submitted for clearance and the documents related to payment made by the department to contractors for these works would be thoroughly verified, he said.