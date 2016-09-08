The outflow from the Hemavati Reservoir at Goruru has increased for the second day. While on Tuesday the outflow to the river was 4,900 cusecs, it went up to 8,500 cusecs on Wednesday night. On this day last year, the outflow to the river was only 500 cusecs.

According to information received from the Hemavati Dam division, the total outflow is 12,880 cusecs, which includes 4,380 cusecs to the canals. As on Thursday morning, the water level in the reservoir stood at 2,892 ft. against the full reservoir level of 2,922 ft. The reservoir, with the maximum capacity of 37 tm cft., on Thursday registered only 15.300 tmc ft. of gross storage. Of this the live storage is only 10.928 tmc ft.