The Karnataka Rajya Niveshana Rahitara Horata Samiti, an agitation committee of homeless people, has decided to launch series of protests against the continued apathy of the elected representatives regarding providing shelter to them.

Addressing press persons here on Thursday, convenor of the Samiti, Nagaraj Gurikar said although they had approached various elected representatives and officials and aired their grievances, nothing had been done.

The government should provide shelter to the homeless by utilising the available government lands in and around Hubballi-Dharwad, he said.

“In fact, we provided the officials the details and documents pertaining to the available government land, which could be allotted to the shelterless people. However, the officials were unnecessarily delaying the decision,” Mr. Gurikar said.

After two stages of continued agitation, the Samiti has now decided to start fresh protests from October 2. “To begin with we will submit memorandum to MLA of Hubballi-Dharwad East Constituency Abbayya Prasad and subsequently all MLAs and MLCs of Hubballi-Dharwad. The effort is to make them understand the dire need for houses for the shelterless,” he said, adding that if there was no positive response, they would intensify the agitation.