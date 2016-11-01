One person died on the spot and another sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two motorbikes near Kurekuppa on NH-63 on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Brahmaiah Achari, resident of Kurekuppa village. The name of injured is given as Choudesh. Rash and negligent riding of the two-wheelers is said to be the cause of accident.

The residents of Kurekuppa blocked NH-63 and did not allow the body of Achari, who was working with an associate company of JSW Steel, to be removed. They were demanding that JSW announce adequate compensation for his family and a job to his brother. As a result, movement of vehicular traffic on the busy highway was severely affected for a couple of hours. Though police diverted the traffic through Vaddu village, it was not helpful as it caused traffic jams.

The agitators withdrew the protest after JSW reportedly assured them to get adequate compensation including insurance.