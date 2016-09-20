Deputy Commissioner Khushboo Goel Chowdhary has warned of action against city municipal council officials if they failed to clear garbage and clean the choked drains.

She paid a surprise visit to several areas within the city limits on Monday after receiving complaints about the lack of interest shown by the officials in keeping those areas clean. Ms. Goel also heard public grievances in Azizia Colony, Basaveshwar Nagar, Chittapur Road, railway station and surrounding areas where people showed their displeasure over the lack of facilities. She also took city municipal council commissioner Ramesh Nayak to task and asked him to take steps to provide amenities to citizens.