Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada B. Ramanath Rai said here on Friday that it was still not clear when the second phase works of widening the Shiradi ghat on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway would start, and no decision had been taken on whether or not to close the ghat during the widening.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a meeting called by him to review development works, the Minister said that he felt that the ghat should be kept open for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers during the works, or it would inconvenience many.

He said that the ghat should not be closed down without assessing the pros and cons of the move.

Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said that Volvo buses and tankers could be diverted on Sampaje ghat, and buses and other vehicles via Charmadi ghat.

He said that the State National Highways Division had not approached the district administration seeking the closure of the ghat.

Mr. Rai suggested the Deputy Commissioner to call a meeting of stakeholders before taking any decision.

He said that concreting of Bisle ghat connecting Kukke Subrahmanya had not been completed yet, as a 2 km long stretch remained to be done.